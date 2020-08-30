Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.67. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,812,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

