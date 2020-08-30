Zacks: Analysts Expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) will report ($3.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 371.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

SBGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 177,631 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,829 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 394,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,423. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

