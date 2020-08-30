Zacks: Analysts Expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post -$1.57 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.57) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.48) to ($5.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($7.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($4.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALBO stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 249,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

