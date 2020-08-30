Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%.

VERU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veru by 12,842.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 321,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

VERU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 422,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. Veru has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $190.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.