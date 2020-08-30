Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. 8,518,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,916,747. The firm has a market cap of $680.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $1,108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,212,053 shares of company stock valued at $268,653,653 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.