Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Bruker reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter worth about $5,631,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Bruker by 82.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bruker by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bruker has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

