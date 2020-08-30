Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 174,658 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,003 shares of company stock worth $1,019,742. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

