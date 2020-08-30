Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,572,000 after purchasing an additional 103,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 723,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,907,000 after purchasing an additional 305,209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,530,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,306,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,375. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Insiders sold 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

