YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.43 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $812,133.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00148978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.01654658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00201991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00178597 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

