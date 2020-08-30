YF Link Trading 368% Higher Over Last Week (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 215.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $26.46 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link token can currently be purchased for $538.45 or 0.04627974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YF Link has traded 368% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00150254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.01652615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00200317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00177991 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

YF Link Token Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,146 tokens. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

YF Link Token Trading

YF Link can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

