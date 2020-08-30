Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.80

Shares of Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $1.95. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 11,685 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WYNMF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

