WPP’s (WPP) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

WPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.89) price target (up previously from GBX 830 ($10.85)) on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 859.23 ($11.23).

WPP stock opened at GBX 645.60 ($8.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 606.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 638.03. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18).

In other WPP news, insider Keith Weed bought 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £19,974.40 ($26,100.09).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

