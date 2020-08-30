Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $275.00 at Bank of America

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

