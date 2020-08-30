Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $250.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.45.

Shares of WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 1.50. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,091 shares of company stock worth $87,887,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Workday by 14.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,246,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 43,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Workday by 3.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

