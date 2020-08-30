Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $250.00 at Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

WDAY stock opened at $243.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,091 shares of company stock worth $87,887,994. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,814,000 after buying an additional 1,852,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,853,000 after buying an additional 1,476,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

