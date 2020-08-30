Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $215.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.45.

Workday stock opened at $243.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.89. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

