Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $175.00 at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.89. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 484,091 shares of company stock worth $87,887,994. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

