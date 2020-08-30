Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at BofA Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BofA Securities from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BofA Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $13,870,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Workday by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

