Woolworths Group Ltd (WOW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.48 on October 6th

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Woolworths Group has a twelve month low of A$32.12 ($22.94) and a twelve month high of A$43.96 ($31.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.23.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

