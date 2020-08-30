Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on WTFC. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of WTFC opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $71.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $130,928 over the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.