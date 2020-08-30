WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in WEX were worth $21,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $2,290,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $164.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.88. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average of $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Mizuho began coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

