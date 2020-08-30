Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Director Sells $3,361,500.00 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $3,361,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Erwan Faiveley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $313,996.00.

NYSE:WAB opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.51. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 118.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

