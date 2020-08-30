Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 674,309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $29,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

