Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.24. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 251,885 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

