Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$14.30

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$14.10 to C$14.30 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Laurentian lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.60.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDO opened at C$14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 40.44. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,251.25.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.