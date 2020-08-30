Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$14.30

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$14.10 to C$14.30 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Laurentian lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.60.
WDO opened at C$14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 40.44. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
