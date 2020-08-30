Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) PT Raised to $14.30 at Pi Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Pi Financial from $14.10 to $14.30 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDOFF opened at $11.12 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.