Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

NYSE:BILL opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.95. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,797.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 830,135 shares of company stock valued at $64,215,699.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 88.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 192.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 63,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $8,572,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $15,578,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

