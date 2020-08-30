WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WEGRY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEIR GRP PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $8.70 on Thursday. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

About WEIR GRP PLC/S

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

