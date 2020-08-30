Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.48.

NYSE BBY opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,737 shares of company stock worth $74,436,568. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

