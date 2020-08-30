Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXLA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of AXLA opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

