Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXLA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.13.
Shares of AXLA opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axcella Health Company Profile
There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc
Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.