Webcoin (WEB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $125.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 197.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Webcoin has a market cap of $140,312.19 and approximately $125.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $20.33 and $18.94. Over the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 185.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.64 or 0.05669229 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00035436 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Webcoin Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,653,049 coins. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $33.94, $5.60, $50.98, $24.43, $20.33, $10.39, $13.77, $24.68 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

