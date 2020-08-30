Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Lessened by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 28.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.01. 1,242,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,522. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

