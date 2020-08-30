Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 74,374 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,374 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.89% of Exagen worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth $186,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exagen by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 28,404 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Exagen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Exagen by 1,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 20.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE XGN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,387. Exagen Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $29.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 14,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $248,934.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,554.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,963 shares of company stock worth $280,011 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Exagen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

