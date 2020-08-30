Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 41,333 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,333 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.86. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $52.59.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $332,853.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UFPT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

