Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 266,419 Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,419 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OptiNose by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OptiNose by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of OPTN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 524,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,177. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. OptiNose Inc has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $209.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. Analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

