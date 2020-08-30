Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 25,018 Shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,018 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.04% of Sitime worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sitime by 424.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Sitime in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Sitime stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,683. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -108.00. Sitime Corp has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $71.65.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $456,673.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $58,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,561,147 shares of company stock worth $83,802,338 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

