Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 116,488 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,488 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.57. 4,083,078 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

