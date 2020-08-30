Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,564 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.44% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.56 million, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

