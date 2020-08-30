Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,412,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $206,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.