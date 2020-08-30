Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,404 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Tucows worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 41.7% during the first quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 447,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131,716 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Tucows in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,611,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tucows by 199.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 249.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

TCX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

NASDAQ TCX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.04. 16,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $676.97 million, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Tucows had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 17.09%.

In other Tucows news, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $123,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,529,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.