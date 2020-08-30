Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,025 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.26% of Radiant Logistics worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 112,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,905,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 482,948 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Radiant Logistics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 104,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,057. Radiant Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

