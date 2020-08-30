Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,768 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.69% of Herman Miller worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at $86,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 279,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,426. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

