Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,053,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 64.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 206,466 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 253.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 267,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after acquiring an additional 191,762 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.68. 556,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,173. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

