Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 298.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,549 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $156,784.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,116 shares of company stock valued at $253,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 323,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,131. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

