Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 454.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,403 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 3.10% of Joint worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,682,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after purchasing an additional 305,491 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 739,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Joint by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,669. The company has a market capitalization of $257.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. Joint Corp has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joint Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. ValuEngine raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Joint from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

