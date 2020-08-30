Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,955 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 659,862 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,765,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHEF traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. 1,142,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,763. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHEF. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

