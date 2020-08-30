Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,683 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.58% of SharpSpring worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SharpSpring by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHSP. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SharpSpring from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SharpSpring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In related news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $484,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. 56,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $127.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SharpSpring Inc has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.94.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

