Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.09% of The Hackett Group worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

