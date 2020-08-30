Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 119.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $7,890,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 71,246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCMD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. 160,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,427. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.83 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $104,314.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,180.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

