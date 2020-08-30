Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $481,072,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,656,000 after buying an additional 3,701,728 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23,251.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,755,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,009,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. 4,473,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.